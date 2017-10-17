Online 'revenge porn' portal launched in Australia

Australia has launched an online portal to report "revenge porn" after research showed women were having intimate images shared without their permission on a "mass scale".

The "world-first" initiative will offer support and advice, while working with websites and search engines to help take down offending posts.

The government's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said late Monday a survey it conducted showed one in five women aged 18-45 had suffered image-based abuse.

It followed research by Melbourne's Monash University in May saying women were falling prey to abusive behaviour on a "mass scale", with intimate photos and video taken without their consent and uploaded on social networks.

"This is a world-first government-led initiative, empowering Australians who experience this insidious form of abuse with practical information and a range of options to help resolve their situation and relieve their distress," said Inman Grant.