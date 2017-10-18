Digital 'Wild,Wild West' storm

Regulators and programme-makers are at odds over whether young children should be banned from watching TV or using tablets and smartphones.

France urges parents not to allow children under three to watch TV, and US paediatricians favour a total ban on screen time until at least 18 months.

Carole Bienaime-Besse, who sits on CSA, France's TV regulator, claimed on Sunday that overexposing babies and small children to digital devices has become a "public health issue".

"People are realising that screens can cause addiction even among very small children, and in extreme cases autistic problems, what is called virtual autism," she said.

"Silicon Valley also knows this. There are lots of educational apps for babies but in the end the results are counterproductive."