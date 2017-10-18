Digital 'Wild,Wild West' storm
BBC to hold summit on 'better serving and protecting' children
Regulators and programme-makers are at odds over whether young children should be banned from watching TV or using tablets and smartphones.
France urges parents not to allow children under three to watch TV, and US paediatricians favour a total ban on screen time until at least 18 months.
Carole Bienaime-Besse, who sits on CSA, France's TV regulator, claimed on Sunday that overexposing babies and small children to digital devices has become a "public health issue".
"People are realising that screens can cause addiction even among very small children, and in extreme cases autistic problems, what is called virtual autism," she said.
"Silicon Valley also knows this. There are lots of educational apps for babies but in the end the results are counterproductive."
Studies show that "children overexposed to [digital devices] are the ones who find it hardest at school", said Bienaime-Besse.
France banned its broadcasters from targeting children under three in 2008, and blocked Fox-owned Baby TV from launching there. But some programme-makers insist that bans do not work, especially with so many parents using TV to "babysit" their children.
"It is admirable, but probably unrealistic" to try to keep small children away from screens, said Alice Webb, who heads the BBC's children's arm, CBBC, and the CBeebies network.
"Those times are long gone. Digital is everywhere. This is a tide you cannot get ahead of," Webb told senior TV executives on Sunday at the MIPJunior gathering at Cannes, France.
That said, the BBC is so worried about the digital "Wild, Wild West" children are growing up in that it is holding a global summit in December to try to put heads together on how they might be better served and protected.
Webb said it was "impossible to. control what goes online". She said the answer was to "teach children what is and is not for them. how to develop critical thinking and how to cope when they see things they don't want."
She said the BBC is setting up an online resource called "Own It" to help kids deal with the dangers and challenges of social media.
Although Instagram, Twitter and Facebook claim that only children over 13 are allowed onto their networks, Webb said that in the UK 75% of 10-year-olds and above are on social media. Despite what the social media giants say, ". statistics suggest otherwise and they are finding it harder to stand behind that line", Webb said.
Bienaime-Besse said regulators need stronger powers so they can act against inappropriate online content in the same way as they do with traditional broadcasters.
"I think it's absurd that the likes of Facebook and Twitter are not regulated like other content suppliers," she said.
