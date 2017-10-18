The Western Cape has the most waste discharge outlets into the surf zone out of the four coastal provinces.

Seventy-seven permits have been granted for discharges into the surf zone in the four coastal provinces‚ said Feroza Albertus‚ who oversees the subdirectorate Offshore Sources of Marine Pollution at the Department of Environmental Affairs. KwaZulu-Natal has the second highest number of outlets.

Albertus was speaking aboard the SA Agulhas II‚ which sails from Durban for Tanzania on Wednesday as part of the International Indian Ocean Expedition II.

South Africa is spearheading Africa’s first strategic plan for the oceans and chairs the Indian Ocean Rim Association‚ which is holding its 17th high-level council of ministers meeting in Durban this week.

Albertus was talking about human impacts on the marine environment‚ one of six themes South African scientists are exploring during the expedition.