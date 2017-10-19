WhatsApp launches new feature to let you track your friends in real time
WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will let contacts track one another in real time.
The messaging app has announced its live location tracking feature, which will allow users to share their movements if they're trying to find their friends or let them know they're safe.
The feature, which WhatsApp said is encrypted, asks users to set a time limit on how long their location is shared and lets them stop doing so at any time.
"Whether you're meeting friends, letting loved ones know you're safe, or sharing your commute, live location is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are," said WhatsApp.
Unlike Snapchat's Map, which reveals users' locations at any time, users of WhatsApp can share their position only temporarily and with certain contacts. WhatsApp started testing the feature in its beta version in January and says it will be made available in the coming weeks.
The Facebook-owned messaging service is also trialling the ability to recall and edit sent messages that haven't been read.
There has been no further indication about if or when the editing feature, which could ease the minds of people who panic after mistakenly sending texts, will be added to the app.
WhatsApp's live location sharing will be made available to users on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.
