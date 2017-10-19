WhatsApp launches new feature to let you track your friends in real time

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will let contacts track one another in real time.

The messaging app has announced its live location tracking feature, which will allow users to share their movements if they're trying to find their friends or let them know they're safe.

The feature, which WhatsApp said is encrypted, asks users to set a time limit on how long their location is shared and lets them stop doing so at any time.

"Whether you're meeting friends, letting loved ones know you're safe, or sharing your commute, live location is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are," said WhatsApp.