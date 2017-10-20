Hawks may soon make a breakthrough in massive data leak

The Hawks said on Friday it could make a breakthrough soon into the leak of the personal information of millions of South Africans.

“There might be a possible breakthrough to this issue‚ but‚ of course‚ the details thereof we want to keep confidential at this moment‚” Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata instructed its cybercrime unit to investigate who leaked the information and how they did so.

Mulaudzi said: “The team is working around the clock to make sure we kill this case as soon as possible.”