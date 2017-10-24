Disrupting the future
Science and 'social learning' key to reduce climate disaster risks
Fires, floods, drought, storms: climate change can worsen the effects of natural disasters across South Africa. Anina Mumm investigates a project that helps reduce the risk of future disasters, instead of simply reacting to them.
When the Western Cape experienced its worst storm in three decades in early June, disaster relief teams were on stand-by thanks to the early warnings provided by weather services. Nevertheless, the storm caused several deaths, devastating fires in Knysna and other Garden Route towns, flash floods and other major destruction across the Western Cape.
In one municipality within the Ehlanzeni district of Mpumalanga back in 2012, the roofs of nearly 1,000 houses were blown off during heavy rains, leaving many residents without food and shelter. Disaster managers had to organise blankets, mattresses and collapsible housing, as well as new identity documents, birth certificates and school books.
The Cape of Storms and the Olifants River catchment region are both extremely vulnerable to natural disasters like flooding, and a changing climate exacerbates that risk. Local conditions – landscapes, politics, resources and capacities – may be unique, but there is one common thread: a mindshift is needed from simply reacting to disasters to reducing the risk of disasters.
Getting ready for climate change
A grassroots approach that combines “social learning” and a scientific concept known as “systems thinking” (talking through a problem from many different angles) may be what is needed to shift minds and policies to focus on disaster risk planning.
This is according to Dr Taryn Kong, a climate change research associate at AWARD, a South African NGO that has been working in the field of water resource governance and management for nearly two decades.
“It’s one thing for authorities to provide blankets after a disaster,” she explains, “but quite another to have asked before the rains, ‘Why don’t we check if these bridges can accommodate a flood?’” Experts and decision-makers from different fields are needed to answer such a question.
Hence Kong has been piloting a social learning approach to disaster risk planning in Maruleng and Ba-Phalaborwa local municipalities and the Mopani district municipality in Limpopo as part of the USAID-funded Resilim-O programme. Social learning means bringing people of different expertise and experience together to learn from one another to solve problems, she says.
In the context of reducing flood risks in the Olifants River catchment area, she is essentially a matchmaker between scientists and other experts, local authorities and community members to help municipalities plan effectively for climate change challenges.
Getting the community involved
One of the experts Kong has called on to help in Maruleng is Prof Agnes Musyoki, an economic geography researcher at the University of Venda. Musyoki has been working with communities in Limpopo for more than 20 years, specifically researching issues around climate change vulnerability.
Musyoki, Kong and other experts are working with the Maruleng community to come up with locally relevant flood risk “indicators”, such as where evacuation routes are, the location of people’s houses and how often heavy rains fall.
A detailed analysis of these indicators helps local authorities better understand the different aspects of flood risk, and to plan for disasters in partnership with hospitals, residents and other concerned groups.
Kong says this approach is different from the current system where authorities rely on service providers to help prepare disaster management plans. At the local level, she says, disaster management “advisory forums” are often merely administrative, thus disaster manager cannot in reality draw on the expertise of these forums to support planning.
“Disaster management is cross-disciplinary,” she says. “In a rural setting the disaster manager must wear many different hats. It’s often just a side gig for him as he is busy with many other things. He could also come from a background of one particular discipline but is now expected to work in this multidisciplinary field.
“It should be the role of the advisory forum to provide expert advice in different fields, but in some places there is no such forum, in others the forum may not work as a planning platform, and sometimes the advisers themselves don’t have enough capacity or skill.”
The national government relies on the National Disaster Management Advisory Forum, but national policies do not always trickle down to address unique local circumstances effectively, Kong says.
The bottom-up approach, with communities on the ground directly participating in disaster planning, is the best way forward for local authorities, says Musyoki. She is an independent researcher who has been involved in the Olifants pilot project as well as many other climate resilience projects in the region.
Wastewater spillage, an environmental and health hazard
Besides the displacement, injuries and physical damage caused by heavy rains in the Olifants River catchment area, wastewater spillage is a huge risk that requires better flood management and planning. Floods can lead to wastewater spillages that are non-compliant with Green Drop standards.
“Climate change is likely to affect this process, with changes in rainfall patterns or flash floods of an erosive character becoming more prominent in most parts of the Lowveld,” says AWARD biomonitoring technician Thabo Mohlala.
Wastewater spillages during floods mean there are higher water levels that contain more heavy metals (from acid mine drainage) and pollutants, leading to heavy metal accumulation in freshwater organisms, as well as contaminants that affect the health of communities that extract water directly from the river without proper filtration.
The main problem is that wastewater systems have not been upgraded to accommodate the population growth in the area, he says. “Most of these systems are choking from high intakes, almost turning them into a bypass for sewerage as it never gets treated sufficiently.”
Working together
“These issues require a collaborative approach between the national departments of water affairs and of mineral resources, water resource managers, business and communities,” says Mohlala. “However, the government must play the leading role in directing efforts and evaluating success or failure.”
Zwakele Maseko, senior manager for disaster management in Ehlanzeni, says there are disaster management plans for local municipalities and districts, but that the department of agriculture, for instance, also has its own plan.
“We are working in silos,” he says. “The challenge we have is integrating these plans and checking that other departments’ plans comply with the Disaster Management Act.”
Before meeting Kong at a disaster management indaba, Maseko’s district was of the view that an external consultant should be appointed to help develop and coordinate disaster management plans. Instead, with the help of Kong’s matchmaking, he says it has emerged that the national Department of Environmental Affairs has experts who can help free of charge, saving the municipality a substantial amount.
Maseko says Kong is also helping to set up contacts with researchers nationally and with disaster managers in Limpopo so that common interprovincial issues can be addressed together.
Says Kong: “In Limpopo they may struggle with flood risk management, but in the Western Cape they are doing well, so we can bring experts from Stellenbosch University doing research on this.”
Kong is now establishing what she calls a disaster management “learning network”, which includes university-based groups such as the Research Alliance for Disaster Risk Reduction, the African Centre for Disaster Studies, the Disaster Management Training and Education Centre for Africa, the Institute of Semi-arid Environment and Disaster Management, disaster managers, other government representatives and community members, to encourage peer-to-peer learning using a social learning approach.
While Kong hopes her social learning approach will become a tool sustainably applied in the municipalities of the Olifants River catchment area, Maseko’s take is that better communication and cooperation is needed between neighbouring provinces and with Mozambique.
Referring to the recent floods in the Western Cape, Maseko says other provinces should have proactively offered disaster relief resources when storm warnings were first issued, rather than responding to calls for assistance after the fact.
He hopes the learning network will begin to change attitudes towards mutual learning and multidisciplinary, interprovincial collaborations, especially in light of disaster risks caused by climate change.
This is an Oxpeckers & ScienceLink investigation for #ClimaTracker.
Text: Anina MummGraphics/data visualisations: Anina Mumm & Artman DesignsOriginal photos/maps: Provided by AWARDProduced in partnership with Code for Africa and the International Center for Journalists.Funded by impactAFRICA and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
