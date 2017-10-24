Disrupting the future

Fires, floods, drought, storms: climate change can worsen the effects of natural disasters across South Africa. Anina Mumm investigates a project that helps reduce the risk of future disasters, instead of simply reacting to them.

When the Western Cape experienced its worst storm in three decades in early June, disaster relief teams were on stand-by thanks to the early warnings provided by weather services. Nevertheless, the storm caused several deaths, devastating fires in Knysna and other Garden Route towns, flash floods and other major destruction across the Western Cape.

In one municipality within the Ehlanzeni district of Mpumalanga back in 2012, the roofs of nearly 1,000 houses were blown off during heavy rains, leaving many residents without food and shelter. Disaster managers had to organise blankets, mattresses and collapsible housing, as well as new identity documents, birth certificates and school books.

The Cape of Storms and the Olifants River catchment region are both extremely vulnerable to natural disasters like flooding, and a changing climate exacerbates that risk. Local conditions – landscapes, politics, resources and capacities – may be unique, but there is one common thread: a mindshift is needed from simply reacting to disasters to reducing the risk of disasters.

Getting ready for climate change

A grassroots approach that combines “social learning” and a scientific concept known as “systems thinking” (talking through a problem from many different angles) may be what is needed to shift minds and policies to focus on disaster risk planning.

This is according to Dr Taryn Kong, a climate change research associate at AWARD, a South African NGO that has been working in the field of water resource governance and management for nearly two decades.

“It’s one thing for authorities to provide blankets after a disaster,” she explains, “but quite another to have asked before the rains, ‘Why don’t we check if these bridges can accommodate a flood?’” Experts and decision-makers from different fields are needed to answer such a question.

Hence Kong has been piloting a social learning approach to disaster risk planning in Maruleng and Ba-Phalaborwa local municipalities and the Mopani district municipality in Limpopo as part of the USAID-funded Resilim-O programme. Social learning means bringing people of different expertise and experience together to learn from one another to solve problems, she says.

In the context of reducing flood risks in the Olifants River catchment area, she is essentially a matchmaker between scientists and other experts, local authorities and community members to help municipalities plan effectively for climate change challenges.