WATCH | Dozens of hippos attack one crocodile

Messing with one hippo is a bad idea. Messing with a whole group can be a near fatal one, as this hapless crocodile discovered.

Harish Kumar told Latestsightings.com that their guide had taken them out on a drive to the hippo pool when the action unfolded.

"This was just an unbelievable sighting. The crocodile somehow managed to maneuver himself into the middle of a pod of angry hippos. These guys wanted him out of their territory immediately. The crocodile was completely outnumbered and found himself being thrown around and bitten by the hippos. Luckily he managed to get away."