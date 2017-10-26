Imagine a huge meat-eating dinosaur licking his lips in hunger as he towers over all the other dinky creatures on the same landscape.

It might seem like the opening scene from a Steven Spielberg film, but now, an international group of scientists, led by the University of Cape Town, has evidence of this exact scenario.

Massive footprints of a mega-carnivore that was roaming around Southern Africa 200-million years ago have been found on an informal road near Maseru in western Lesotho, and the resulting study published this week in online science journal PLOS One.

At that time (the beginning of the Jurassic Period) even the larger carnivorous dinosaurs were “relatively small”‚ according to a statement released by UCT‚ around three to five metres in body length.

The footprints of this newly discovered three-toed dinosaur have revealed to the scientists a creature estimated to be 9m in body length (similar to the height of a two-storey building)‚ with a hip height of 2.7 metres.

It has been classified as a megatheropod (mega meaning huge‚ and theropod referring to carnivorous dinosaurs‚ who had short forelimbs and walked and ran on their hind legs)‚ and has been named Kayentapus ambrokholohali.