Nurdle threat set to spread on east coast

The tens of millions of plastic pellets that found their way into the sea after a megastorm are now likely to reach Mozambique.

This was a "monumental" problem, said Caroline Reid, secretary of KwaZulu-Natal's Marine Waste Network.

The tiny pellets of plastic - known as nurdles - are the raw material used in the manufacture of plastic products.

Reid called the ocean spillage an "ecological disaster".

"The worn-down micro-fragments block filter feeders and clog respiratory gills. They look just like fish eggs, which impacts birds as well as marine animals," she said.

It is likely that a container of nurdles fell from a ship during a storm on October 10.