Wombs with a view: 40 years of successful IVF - but what comes next?

There's a video on YouTube of the moment Louise Brown entered the world, via a planned Caesarean section at Oldham General Hospital in the UK on July 25 1978. The first few seconds of her life resemble any other newborn's, as she is wiped clean, weighed and checked. But Louise was a sensational medical breakthrough: she was the world's first IVF baby.

Next week marks 40 years since her conception, following years of work by Professor Robert Edwards and Dr Patrick Steptoe, who pioneered a technique that would give millions the chance to have children.

The process of in vitro fertilisation involves removing an egg from the woman's ovaries, fertilising it with sperm in a laboratory and then returning the fertilised egg (the embryo) to the womb to develop. Today, it is uncontroversial and widespread. More than five million IVF babies have been born in the past four decades. But back then, quite the opposite was true.

Edwards and Steptoe had been working to try to fertilise a human egg outside the body and take it to the blastocyst stage - the point at which the cells in the embryo differentiate. Yet in 1968, when this was achieved by Edwards (who in 2010 won the Nobel Prize for physiology), embryology was not even deemed a worthwhile field of study.