Less is sometimes more. Researchers at Stellenbosch University have found that lower intensity exercise has greater benefits for older people’s brains than high-intensity training.

A study by the university’s sport science department‚ which put 55 to 75-year-olds through three exercise regimes‚ found that those in the high-intensity programme enjoyed the greatest physical benefits‚ but those in the other programme fared better in cognitive functioning.

The researchers said the greatest benefit from the 16-week programme was in “executive” cognitive tasks‚ involving planning‚ scheduling‚ working memory‚ interference control (the ability to filter out distracting information) and task control and coordination.