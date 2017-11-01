Sci-Tech

Train your brain by going easy on the body‚ older people told

01 November 2017 - 09:03 By Aisha Hauser
Lower intensity exercise has greater benefits for older people’s brains than high-intensity training. File photo.
Lower intensity exercise has greater benefits for older people’s brains than high-intensity training. File photo.
Image: ©Alija/Istock.com

Less is sometimes more. Researchers at Stellenbosch University have found that lower intensity exercise has greater benefits for older people’s brains than high-intensity training.

A study by the university’s sport science department‚ which put 55 to 75-year-olds through three exercise regimes‚ found that those in the high-intensity programme enjoyed the greatest physical benefits‚ but those in the other programme fared better in cognitive functioning.

The researchers said the greatest benefit from the 16-week programme was in “executive” cognitive tasks‚ involving planning‚ scheduling‚ working memory‚ interference control (the ability to filter out distracting information) and task control and coordination.

What could kill you

If you are in KwaZulu-Natal you are more likely to die of heart-related conditions‚ but cancer is more likely to kill you if you live in Cape Town.
News
7 days ago

Researchers Carla Coetsee and Elmarie Terblanche randomly assigned 67 people to resistance training‚ high-intensity aerobic interval training‚ moderate continuous aerobic training or a non-exercise control group‚ they wrote in the European Review of Ageing and Physical Activity.

While it has long been known that regular exercise in middle age protects against cognitive decline in later years‚ the researchers said that “to the best of our knowledge” the study was the first attempt to compare the effects of high-intensity aerobic interval training to traditional aerobic training‚ as well as resistance training.

Coetsee and Terblanche said the greatest improvement in physical function was induced by high-intensity interval training.

“The findings of the present study highlight the importance of longer-duration exercise training sessions of a moderate intensity for gains in executive cognitive function‚” they said.

Most read

  1. Unsuitable antivenoms are being sold in Africa, costing lives Africa
  2. Scientists mine 'star scar' to unlock space secrets Sci-Tech
  3. Sony revives robot pet dog News
  4. 'Helicopter man' takes to the skies South Africa
  5. Baby mauled to death by dog in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
X