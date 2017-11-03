WhatsApp was down and people were losing their s**t on Twitter
WhatsApp appears to be down for a number of users in South Africa and around the world.
Independent website DownDetector shows a sudden spike in the number of users reporting issues with the messaging app from about 10am, with many having issues connecting to it.
While the extent of the outage was not immediately known, but some users reported that WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, had begun to function again about 30 minutes after initial complaints of an outage.
A spokeswoman for Facebook in Singapore told Reuters that the company was investigating the matter.
Users have been quick to turn to Twitter to share their 'pain':
Retweet if you came onto twitter to check if whatsapp is down? #Whatsapp— Bilal 🇿🇦🔥 (@billz_25) November 3, 2017
Right now in #Whatsapp offices: #whatsappdown. This is the situation ⇣⇣⇣ pic.twitter.com/CsqF8ob3OI— Nuwa Digital (@nuwadigital) November 3, 2017
Can #WhatsApp please fix their issues. I never thought that I needed it as much as I do now. It’s so frustrating.— Rethabile Kobe (@Rethabile_Kobe) November 3, 2017
#whatsapp is down and everybody is freaking out. pic.twitter.com/vbeybjILVq— Arian (@arlest21) November 3, 2017
am i the only one who came to twitter to check if #whatsapp is down? RT to let me know i’m not the only loser please. 😨 ♡— Joey Pink ♡ (@joeypinkk) November 3, 2017
And then Whatsapp kwenzejani? #Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/tDPNYMLzLJ— #KingOnDecks (@kod_djstix) November 3, 2017
It appears that #WhatsApp is down 😡 pic.twitter.com/2Sd17gKJ7S— Today FM News (@TodayFMNews) November 3, 2017
Reassured to find I am not the only who rushed to Twitter to see if #whatsapp has gone down for everyone else. It has— Jim (@JRead88) November 3, 2017
#WhatsApp also came to twirra to confirm if WhatsApp is down or if it was just my phone/ data acting up Lol.. pic.twitter.com/siposxBvpS— Nhlanhla Maphanga (@NhlanhlaMan1) November 3, 2017
#WhatsApp my whatsapp doesn't work.. I can't change profile pic or status.. what's going on— Reb3lious S0ul (@SKMorwane) November 3, 2017
When #WhatsApp is down and you have to resort to using SMS #StoneAge pic.twitter.com/qQpQmkfMwE— Tristan Meyer (@trizzymeyer) November 3, 2017
How many times have you turned on and off your phone to get whatsapp working? #whatsappdown #whatsapp #panicattack #whatnow #whatshappening pic.twitter.com/kpEX4th47d— Anna Cirera (@annacirera) November 3, 2017
Me running over to Twitter to see if everyone else’s #WhatsApp has crashed 👀🏃🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/zQGfvfzfBg— Hannah Aldis (@Hannah_Aldis) November 3, 2017
if you didn't check Twitter to see if WhatsApp was down are you even a millennial? #Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/eayhSazcSc— DAN🥔 (@dancooledaily) November 3, 2017
I'm such a cliche. Checking twitter to see if #whatsapp is down. It is.— Kat Storr (@KattyStorr) November 3, 2017
Typical.. Came to Twitter to see if anyone else is ranting about the #Whatsapp crash😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dIJtwxUuG4— andrea.slvrc💕 (@luxsignifer_) November 3, 2017
The whole world when #whatsapp goes down pic.twitter.com/ctbz5eH7I6— Daisy Bennett (@DaisyAmeliaBee) November 3, 2017
Heading to Twitter to check if everyone else’s #WhatsApp is also down like: pic.twitter.com/mNwFQubN88— Sophie Turner (@sophie_lturner) November 3, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE