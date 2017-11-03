Sci-Tech

WhatsApp was down and people were losing their s**t on Twitter

03 November 2017 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
WhatsApp appears to be down for a number of users in South Africa and around the world. 

Independent website DownDetector shows a sudden spike in the number of users reporting issues with the messaging app from about 10am, with many having issues connecting to it.

While the extent of the outage was not immediately known, but some users reported that WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, had begun to function again about 30 minutes after initial complaints of an outage.

A spokeswoman for Facebook in Singapore told Reuters that the company was investigating the matter.

Users have been quick to turn to Twitter to share their 'pain':

