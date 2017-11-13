US to defend fossil fuels at UN climate meeting

Hosted in Bonn this year, the negotiations are tasked with designing a nuts-and-bolts rulebook for executing the Paris Agreement adopted by nearly 200 countries in 2015.

Its goal is to limit average global warming to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), or 1.5 C if possible, so as to avert calamitous storms, drought and sea-level rise.

To global outrage, Trump announced in June he would pull the United States out of the hard-fought global pact, which aims to reduce reliance on coal, oil and natural gas.

Central role

America is now the only country in the world that has opted to be outside the agreement.

"As the world seeks to reduce emissions while promoting economic prosperity, fossil fuels will continue to play a central role in the energy mix," the embassy statement said on Monday.

"Given the importance of energy access and security... the United States endeavours to continue working closely with others to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently."