Dr Adrian Armstrong is a curious and dedicated scientist‚ acknowledged as an expert on the thousands of snake‚ frog and creepy-crawly species that live in KwaZulu-Natal.

So when he spotted a smallish‚ bright green snake slithering along the ground next to the Nyoni River recently‚ he was pretty sure it was a water snake. He grabbed hold of it swiftly‚ the better to take a closer look at it.

“It is important to look at the colours on the underside of a snake to ensure a positive identification‚” the senior Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife animal scientist - herpetofauna and invertebrates - explained in an interview this week.

But snakes don’t always behave as they should‚ or they pop up in places where you don’t expect them to be.