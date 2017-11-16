Zuma to be launched into orbit

Zuma is being launched into space aboard a rocket that was the brainchild of South African-born inventor and businessman Elon Musk.

But don’t be confused. Zuma is the codename given to a top secret military payload being sent into orbit from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in the US aboard a Falcon 9 rocket built by the company SpaceX.

The Express reported that the global aerospace and defence company Northrop Grumman had selected SpaceX to put the secretive payload into space.

"Northrop Grumman is proud to be a part of the Zuma launch‚" said Lon Rains‚ communications director at Northrop Grumman's Space Systems Division.

"The Zuma payload is a restricted payload. It will be launched into Low Earth Orbit‚" said Rains.

SpaceX tweeted an update about the impending launch. "Falcon 9 and Zuma went vertical last night on Pad 39A. Now targeting November 16 for launch — rocket and payload remain healthy‚ and the teams will use the extra day to conduct additional mission assurance work."