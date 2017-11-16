Sci-Tech

Zuma to be launched into orbit

16 November 2017 - 10:42 By Timeslive
Falcon 9 and Zuma went vertical last night on Pad 39A. Now targeting November 16 for launch — rocket and payload remain healthy, and the teams will use the extra day to conduct additional mission assurance work.
Image: Twitter/SpaceX

Zuma is being launched into space aboard a rocket that was the brainchild of South African-born inventor and businessman Elon Musk.

But don’t be confused. Zuma is the codename given to a top secret military payload being sent into orbit from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in the US aboard a Falcon 9 rocket built by the company SpaceX.

The Express reported that the global aerospace and defence company Northrop Grumman had selected SpaceX to put the secretive payload into space.

"Northrop Grumman is proud to be a part of the Zuma launch‚" said Lon Rains‚ communications director at Northrop Grumman's Space Systems Division.

"The Zuma payload is a restricted payload. It will be launched into Low Earth Orbit‚" said Rains.

SpaceX tweeted an update about the impending launch. "Falcon 9 and Zuma went vertical last night on Pad 39A. Now targeting November 16 for launch — rocket and payload remain healthy‚ and the teams will use the extra day to conduct additional mission assurance work."

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. The billionaire entrepreneur is also CEO of electric carmaker Tesla.

