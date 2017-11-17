SpaceX postpones launch of secretive Zuma mission

SpaceX on Thursday postponed the launch of a secretive US government payload known as Zuma, a mission whose nature -- and the agency behind it -- is a mystery.

"We have decided to stand down and take a closer look at data from recent fairing testing for another customer," SpaceX said in a statement issued late Thursday about two hours before the planned launch window was to open. The fairing is the nose cone part of the rocket that protects the payload.

"Though we have preserved the range opportunity for tomorrow, we will take the time we need to complete the data review and will then confirm a new launch date."

SpaceX and the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment about the nature of the mission.