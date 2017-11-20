For thirty years‚ they lie there beneath the soil‚ waiting for the aliens to leave. But if it takes any longer than that for the aliens to disappear‚ they will soon die and be lost forever.

It may sound like the premise for a Stephen King novel‚ but it's actually about one of the Western Cape's most prized natural possessions - the fynbos.

The restoration of this much loved vegetation is possible in areas even where pines have taken over for three decades because the little seeds are still in the soil. After that‚ they begin to die off‚ so the advice from the researchers at the University of Stellenbosch is this: To save costs‚ time and effort when rehabilitating sites‚ pine plantations and areas invaded by pines should be cleared preferably before 30 years are up‚ and certainly before 40 to 50 years have passed.

"Pine plantations and pine invasions have numerous impacts on native ecosystems in the fynbos biome of South Africa. The severity of these impacts greatly determines the extent of potential ecosystem recovery after the pines are felled‚" said lead researcher Alistair Galloway of the Department of Conservation Ecology and Entomology.

Galloway's work has just been published in the South African Journal of Botany.

"The longer you wait‚ the less likely the chances that any fynbos seeds will be left in the soil to sprout successfully."

This research is important is because of the central role pines have played in the botanical land-grabs in the Mother City. Attempts to remove pine plantations have been very active in the last few years‚ while attempts to restore fynbos are equally as vigorous.

Newlands Forest‚ for example‚ was once a purely indigenous forest where Khoi people lived‚ but then‚ around 200 years ago‚ it became clear that commercial logging could be a lucrative business if pines were planted. This happened in many areas‚ and led to the proliferation of many different alien species that were brought in by the human hand and soon took over vast tracts of land.

But‚ the South African National Parks (SANParks) lists pine and other alien species as "one of the biggest threats to the biodiversity of the Table Mountain National Park".

Pine finds itself on a list of alien invasive species alongside: Port Jacksons‚ Rooikrans‚ Wattle‚ Hakea and Blue Gums.

Also according to the SANParks‚ the pine trees and other invaders "destabilise river banks"‚ "use up precious water supplies"‚ grow vigorously and "out-compete" indigenous species‚ "destroy the balance of habitats"‚ and are "very flammable".

Cape Town's fynbos‚ on the other hand‚ was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site because it is extremely rare and already‚ 1‚700 of its species are threatened with extinction.

The research‚ therefore‚ gives impetus to the clearing of pine plantations as soon as is possible.