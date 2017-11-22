Uber paid hackers over R1 million to cover up massive data breach

Uber Technologies Inc paid hackers $100,000 (R1,389,670) to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed the personal information of about 57 million accounts of the ride-service provider, the company said on Tuesday.

Discovery of the U.S. company's cover-up of the incident resulted in the firing of two employees responsible for its response to the hack, said Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick as CEO in August.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.

The breach occurred in October 2016 but Khosrowshahi said he had only recently learned of it.