WATCH | Outnumbered four to one - female cheetah fights off males

Nature can be brutal, as this footage of four male cheetahs attacking a lone female demonstrates.

Ria van Greunen caught this footage of a female cheetah fighting off four males in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

According to Latest Sightings, van Greunen told them that the male cheetahs, known as the four musketeers, were playing and soaking up the sun near the Mata Mata Road between Sistas and Craig Lochardt waterhole.

Another cheetah, known as Corrine, chased a springbok, but her attempt failed, chasing the buck in the direction of the four musketeers.

A territory dispute soon took place as she fought off the males using only her upper body. There were bite marks on her back, she had a open wound on her right foreleg, her mouth was full of blood, but she drove the four musketeers off.

"A couple of days after the attack, I was told that Corrine had been sighted and she was doing well," van Greunen told Latest Sightings.