Think of your petrol-guzzling car standing in your garage all night while all the world is sleeping. Now‚ imagine in that same garage an electric vehicle - storing energy when it’s idle‚ and then pumping that energy back into the grid.

New research just published has found that this is the way of the future: electric cars could store power and become a ‘mobile battery’ in the process.

However‚ much improvement in the whole electric car system is needed first.

The current technology can “damage car batteries”‚ and only with several advances in design could the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) model kick in.

According to the researchers‚ Dr Kotub Uddin at the University of Warwick and Dr Matthieu Dubarry at the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute‚ energy from electric cars could help regulate the frequency of the electricity supply‚ reduce the amount of electricity purchased at peak times and increase the power output of the system.