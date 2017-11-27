The escaped lion which was being tracked since yesterday afternoon‚ was captured on Monday within George's Valley area outside Tzaneen.

Limpopo police assisted in a joint operation after receiving reports that two lions had jumped out of a trailer which was being towed by a bakkie along the George's Valley road.

The driver of the vehicle alleged that the lions were transported from one animal enclosure to another but police said this is still being verified through ongoing investigations to determine their exact destination.

"One of the lions seemed to have hurt its leg when it jumped from the moving trailer and as a result‚ it struggled up the wet and muddy hill towards a pine plantation where it was recovered while the second lion ran down towards a stream on the opposite side of the R528 road."

No details were provided on the capture of the second lion.

Lt Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: "The South African Police Service in this province would like to commend all those who participated during this operation on the job well done for the safety of our communities and their animals.

"The matter will be pursued further by the Department of Environmental Affairs."