Yeti or bear? DNA study debunks 'abominable snowman' claims

Legend-slaying scientists on Wednesday dismantled the myth of the abominable snowman, the towering yet furtive half-human rumoured for centuries to inhabit inaccessible reaches of the Himalayas.

It turns out that the long-sought creature, also known as yeti, is in fact a bear. Or three different bears, to be precise: the Asian black, the Tibetan brown and the Himalayan brown.

Each of these sub-species inhabits different niches on the roof the world, and all of them have probably been mistaken at one time or another for the "Wild Man of the Snows", the scientists said.

"Our findings strongly suggest that the biological underpinnings of the yeti legend can be found in local bears," said lead scientist Charlotte Lindqvist.

The study is not the first to reduce the myth to bear facts, but it does amass a wealth of genetic evidence gleaned from bone, tooth, skin, hair and faecal samples previously attributed to the cryptic creatures.

The artefacts - from private collections and museums around the world, including a monastic relic said to come from a yeti paw - were, in reality, the remains of 23 distinct bears, they found.