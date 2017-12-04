Earth's great minds gather in the Mother City

This week the Cape Town International Convention Centre will host enough collective intelligence to outperform even the largest Mensa groups‚ and then some.

“It’s one of the leading places to be. That’s the reason I came to South Africa five years ago - because there’s just so much happening here. It’s pretty unparalleled what we have here in one place.

“Cosmology is one of our really big strengths especially here in the Cape region. The SKA and Meerkat have a strong focus in that area. SALT also does a lot of galaxy evolution studies related to cosmology.”

Bottcher believed the event would provide a big boost locally especially in terms of visibility. “We have leading scientists here from all over the world and this is an opportunity to showcase the good things we do here.”