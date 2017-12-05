WATCH | Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
05 December 2017 - 10:15
The supermoon over Detroit was caught on camera as it rose on Sunday night. Credit: Dustin Dilworth/Reuters
The only supermoon of 2017 lit up skies across parts of the planet on Sunday night. For those of us who weren't able to see the biggest, brightest moon of the year, you can watch this amazing timelapse video as it rose over Detroit.
