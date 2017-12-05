WATCH | Unlucky! Buck leaps straight into a pride of hungry lions

For the unsuspecting buck it was the worst of luck. For the hungry lions waiting in ambush, it was an easy meal.

Hannes Beeslar told Latest Sightings that she caught the moment on camera while taking a drive in the Kruger National Park.

"A pride of lions appeared out of the bushes and started walking on the road. Two of the lions then went into the bush and started chasing a buck towards the other lions.

"The buck leaped and bounced across the road straight into the jaws of the unsuspecting lions. This was a quick and easy meal for them," she said.