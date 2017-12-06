Hastily-convened Energy Indaba gets under way on Thursday

Experts in the energy sector will share solutions on how the sector will re-energise the economy to achieve radical socio-economic transformation while creating the necessary jobs.

This is according to the Department of Energy‚ which will host a two-day Energy Indaba at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre in Johannesburg starting on Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma will be a keynote speaker at the event where over 700 representatives from a number of energy sectors will attend.

The indaba has come under criticism from a number of quarters.