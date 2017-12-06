London hails electric cabs for a fare to a 'different world'

London's black cab has gone electric - and it's just hit the roads.

Wi-Fi, USB charging and even a sunroof are among the new features of the six-seat, battery-powered cabs, with a range extender of up to 400 miles. Fares match those of diesel predecessors, so users can go green at no additional cost.

"You can see very clearly this is a London black cab," Chris Gubbey, chief executive of the London Electric Vehicle Company, a unit of Chinese-owned Geely, told Reuters.

"However, everything is new. It (has an) all-aluminium body and electric engine with range extender. But most importantly, it's bringing clean air to London," he said.

Although the upgrade to a new set of wheels will set back cabbies about 55,000 pounds, or roughly $74,000, Gubbey says it will also save about 100 pounds on average weekly fuel costs.