The presence of great white sharks off the Western Cape sends seals’ stress levels rocketing.

US scientists who studied seals on six islands for three years say levels of a stress hormone in their faeces rose sharply when the oceans’ apex predator was lurking.

In particular‚ researchers from the University of Miami found that stress levels peaked when seals were at risk of unpredictable and lethal attack from great whites as they left the safety of an island’s inner perimeter and passed through a gauntlet of sharks to reach offshore feeding grounds.

“These results underline the ecological importance of apex predators‚” said study leader Neil Hammerschlag‚ who specialises in ecosystem science.

“Any resulting loss in health or survival of prey due to predator-induced stress could have cascading effects on the entire ecosystem and food web‚” he wrote in the journal Ecology.