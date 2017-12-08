World was very fond of Fonsi in 2017

What were South Africans glued to on their computers and devices this year? YouTube Rewind has the answer: Bhizer and Prince Kaybee.

Every year the video-sharing site compiles a list of its most-watched videos and, in common with the rest of the world, South Africa loves its music videos.

Topping the list was Gobisiqolo, the dance anthem by Bhizer, which was viewed more than four million times and got more than 20 000 likes.

Next was Prince Kaybee's hit Charlotte, with more than 3.5 million views, followed by Sun-EL Musician's Akanamali (2.5 million views) and a Ramscomics comic strip about student problems.

YouTube Rewind's Shape of 2017 video was uploaded on Wednesday and had more than 25 million views a day later.

US comedian Stephen Colbert features in the video, which has a soundtrack from the most-watched video of the year, Luis Fonsi's Despacito. It features the year's big toy craze, the fidget spinner, and footage from the hurricanes that blasted the US and Caribbean and August's solar eclipse.

YouTube's 2017 Top 10

1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito

2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

3. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente

4. Maluma - Felices los 4

5. Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

6. Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice

7. Nicky Jam - 05. El Amante

8. Jason Derulo - Swalla

9. DJ Khaled - I'm the One

10. Enrique Iglesias - Subeme la Radio