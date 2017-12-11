Humans' growth spurt 'is over'
Biology and pollution mean we're as tall as we'll ever be - study
You know the famous Darwinian depiction of human evolution that we would grow taller and stronger, and shed many of our monkey-like traits along the way?
According to research just published, this "pattern" might have reached the end of the line.
The short and tall of it is that we have probably already "peaked" as a species.
This is according to a group of French researchers who say we've "reached our maximum limit for height, lifespan and physical performance" - in other words, "a plateau in our maximum biological limits".
This is "despite further continuous nutritional, medical and scientific progress", according to lead researcher Jean-François Toussaint, a professor at Paris Descartes University. He added that "we are the first generation to become aware of this".
Part of it is not our own fault, being purely genetic. More disturbing is the other part which is purely of our own doing.
"Anthropogenic impacts on the environment - including climate change - could have a deleterious effect on these limits," say the researchers.
This means that, in an ironic twist of fate, human activity and its effect on nature and the environment will play a part in limiting human performance as we stop growing stronger and taller and living longer.
"This will be one of the biggest challenges of this century as the added pressure from anthropogenic activities will be responsible for damaging effects on human health and the environment," Toussaint said in a statement.
"The current declines in human capacities we can see today are a sign that environmental changes, including climate, are already contributing to the increasing constraints we now have to consider."
This study contradicts a 2014 one which concluded that human height would continue to increase as long as diet and disease prevention improved.
