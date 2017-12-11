Humans' growth spurt 'is over'

You know the famous Darwinian depiction of human evolution that we would grow taller and stronger, and shed many of our monkey-like traits along the way?

According to research just published, this "pattern" might have reached the end of the line.

The short and tall of it is that we have probably already "peaked" as a species.

This is according to a group of French researchers who say we've "reached our maximum limit for height, lifespan and physical performance" - in other words, "a plateau in our maximum biological limits".

This is "despite further continuous nutritional, medical and scientific progress", according to lead researcher Jean-François Toussaint, a professor at Paris Descartes University. He added that "we are the first generation to become aware of this".