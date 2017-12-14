Meet the canine blade runner

Just over a year after he was maimed for gnawing on someone's shoes, Cola is romping across a beach on new sleek paws: curved "blade runner" prosthetics modelled on those used by Paralympian sprinters.

The former street pup nearly lost his life last year after a Bangkok man hacked off his front legs as punishment for chewing up his boots.

A quick trip to the vet saved Cola but left him with two amputated, kangaroo-like stumps for front paws.

Today, his tongue is lolling about and his tail is wagging wildly as he bounds across the sand on carbon-fibre blades, similar to those made famous by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

The lightweight legs were tailor-made for the high-energy hound, who loves to run and was encumbered by previous, heavier prosthetics.

"[These legs] give him a lot more balance, a lot more spread," said Cola's owner, John Dalley.