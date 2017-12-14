Sci-Tech

Meet the canine blade runner

Cola the dog loves his new carbon-fibre prosthetics

14 December 2017 - 05:00 By AFP
PAWS FOR THOUGHT This photo, taken on Tuesday, shows Cola walking along the beach with his curved 'blade runner' prosthetics in Phuket, Thailand. His front paws were brutally hacked off Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
PAWS FOR THOUGHT This photo, taken on Tuesday, shows Cola walking along the beach with his curved 'blade runner' prosthetics in Phuket, Thailand. His front paws were brutally hacked off Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Just over a year after he was maimed for gnawing on someone's shoes, Cola is romping across a beach on new sleek paws: curved "blade runner" prosthetics modelled on those used by Paralympian sprinters.

The former street pup nearly lost his life last year after a Bangkok man hacked off his front legs as punishment for chewing up his boots.

A quick trip to the vet saved Cola but left him with two amputated, kangaroo-like stumps for front paws.

Today, his tongue is lolling about and his tail is wagging wildly as he bounds across the sand on carbon-fibre blades, similar to those made famous by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

The lightweight legs were tailor-made for the high-energy hound, who loves to run and was encumbered by previous, heavier prosthetics.

"[These legs] give him a lot more balance, a lot more spread," said Cola's owner, John Dalley.

Car or plane: what's the best way to take my pet along on holiday?

Travel journalist Elizabeth Sleith finds out
Lifestyle
4 days ago

He and his late wife rescued Cola after the attack and brought the dog to the beaches of Phuket. "It's actually quite amazing how adaptable dogs are and how forgiving they are," he added as Cola - who shows no fear of humans despite his trauma - curled at his feet.

While other dogs have been fitted with a variety of prosthetics, Cola is believed to be the first to receive the pricey "suspended'' blades. The blades curl up in a "C'' shape, while the amputated limbs rest in a silicon socket.

"What we wanted to achieve was ... something that was not so heavy, that could be a bit flexible in the feet so that when he jumps and bounces they would not be completely stiff," said Teddy Fagerstrom, director of the orthopaedic lab that made the prosthetics.

"[Cola] is not embarrassed being an amputee. He just acts as he always does," said Fagerstrom. "I think he will show that having a good pair of legs will make it possible for you to continue to run and have fun."

READ MORE

Wealthy dogs lap up the suite life at posh pet hotel

Velvet beds, a relaxing spa, 24-hour medical care and non-alcoholic beers imported from Belgium: the life of a pampered pooch in India would leave ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

SA claims another title – world’s largest gathering of dogs with bandanas

South Africa has laid claim to another Guinness world record title – this time for the largest ever gathering of dogs wearing bandanas.
News
1 month ago

Is your dog deliberately manipulating you?

Your dog may be a master manipulator, deliberately making puppy eyes to pull at your heart strings, according to a study into a ploy many mutt owners ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Beware social-media scammers when posting a reward for lost pets!

When Lynn Sharp received a text message from a man claiming to have found her "Captain"‚ she was confident that the basset hound would be home soon.
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SABC 'regrets' strike South Africa
  2. South Africa’s race relations laid bare in Steinhoff corporate scandal Opinion & Analysis
  3. Dogs shielding youth from township violence South Africa
  4. Arms dealer's arrest 'rushed' South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X