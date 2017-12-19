Henry is not your normal dude.

He has six women in his life and has fathered over 10‚000 offspring. Not bad for a 117-year-old.

Henry‚ the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity‚ celebrated his birthday on Saturday with a special feeding‚ talk and cupcakes for guests.

Crocworld Conservation Centre’s Martin Rodrigues said that when Henry arrived at the facility on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in 1985‚ his records stated that he was 85 years old.

"The much-loved reptile’s birthday party‚ presented by Sign-it @ Syms‚ provided visitors the opportunity to observe this 500kg‚ 5-metre long‚ majestic creature‚" he said.

Crocworld is open to visitors this December holiday.