Ain’t no party like a crocodile party
19 December 2017 - 09:52
Henry is not your normal dude.
He has six women in his life and has fathered over 10‚000 offspring. Not bad for a 117-year-old.
Henry‚ the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity‚ celebrated his birthday on Saturday with a special feeding‚ talk and cupcakes for guests.
Crocworld Conservation Centre’s Martin Rodrigues said that when Henry arrived at the facility on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in 1985‚ his records stated that he was 85 years old.
"The much-loved reptile’s birthday party‚ presented by Sign-it @ Syms‚ provided visitors the opportunity to observe this 500kg‚ 5-metre long‚ majestic creature‚" he said.
Crocworld is open to visitors this December holiday.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE