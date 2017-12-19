South Africa may have been built on the back of its lucrative mining industry‚ but every year‚ that same industry tragically claims the lives of those doing the hardest work for the lowest pay.

The Kusasalethu mine disaster near Carletonville in August this year is just one of many examples: five miners went missing and were then found dead‚ leaving their families emotionally devastated and without a reliable source of income.

Now‚ scientists at the University of the Witwatersrand have come up with a tiny device that could save the lives of many miners who put their own safety at risk on a daily basis.

It is a matchbox-sized circuit board with a short aerial which can transmit the vital statistics and location of miners missing underground‚ according to a statement released by the university.