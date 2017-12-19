Tiny device could save lives of miners
South Africa may have been built on the back of its lucrative mining industry‚ but every year‚ that same industry tragically claims the lives of those doing the hardest work for the lowest pay.
The Kusasalethu mine disaster near Carletonville in August this year is just one of many examples: five miners went missing and were then found dead‚ leaving their families emotionally devastated and without a reliable source of income.
Now‚ scientists at the University of the Witwatersrand have come up with a tiny device that could save the lives of many miners who put their own safety at risk on a daily basis.
It is a matchbox-sized circuit board with a short aerial which can transmit the vital statistics and location of miners missing underground‚ according to a statement released by the university.
The Wits Mining Institute (WMI), Wits School of Electrical and Information and the Sustainable Communication Networks Laboratory at the University of Bremen in Germany collaborated in the design, development and testing of a technology for tracking miners trapped inside a collapsed underground mine, based on a scenario that assumes that the injured (missing) miners are not able to send distress calls. Wits demonstrated a prototype that showed promising initial results of this technology.
A few of the devices can be stationed around the underground as “nodes” attached to the miners‚ keeping track of their whereabouts in an environment in which traditional digital technology won’t function.
“Through this collaboration (with the University of Bremen in Germany)‚ we are designing‚ developing and testing a technology for tracking miners trapped inside a collapsed underground mine‚ using a scenario that assumes that the injured‚ missing miners are not able to send distress calls‚” says Professor Fred Cawood‚ director of the Wits Mining Institute.
Idrees Zaman‚ a visiting researcher from Germany‚ whose doctorate focuses on wireless sensor networks in agriculture‚ says: "Wireless sensor networks‚ which combine through-the-rock‚ through-broken-earth‚ and through-the-air communication‚ have the potential to re-establish the communication link even in a disaster scenario."
As a proof-of-concept‚ a collapse scenario and a network based on different nodes were created inside the mock mine constructed in the Wits School of Mining Engineering.
For it to work‚ each miner must wear a node‚ which is small enough to attach to the miner's helmet‚ for example.
In a normal scenario‚ such a network enables tracking the movements of the miner. If a portion of the mine collapses and some nodes stop working‚ the simulation showed that the rest of the nodes can re-establish communication amongst themselves.
“In the connected world‚ there are opportunities that weren't here before. We have something special here that could be used in a mine of the future. It's about finding a person [miner] before the window of opportunity to find them alive closes‚” says Cawood.
