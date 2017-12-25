Telescopes in southern Africa will peel back the universe’s secrets

One of the world’s largest collaborative science projects is about to enter its most exciting year yet.

This will see researchers in a remote stretch of South Africa’s Karoo testing Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity; imaging neutral hydrogen – the building blocks for stars – in the distant universe; and examining galaxies that were formed billions of years ago.

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will consist of thousands of dishes and antennas spread over large distances linked together to form one giant telescope. It will be tens of times more sensitive and hundreds of times faster at mapping the sky than today’s best radio telescopes. A precursor to the SKA - the MeerKAT telescope - is being built right now and remarkable progress has been made in the last 12 months.

MeerKAT will start taking science data with all 64 dishes in early 2018, and there are some really exciting projects planned. I am involved in one of these, a survey called MIGHTEE or the MeerKAT International GHz Tiered Extragalactic Exploration – we astronomers love convoluted acronyms.

My colleagues and I will be using the MeerKAT dishes to make very deep images in four different patches of the sky covering a total of 10 square degrees; approximately 10 times the size of the full moon. Deeper images mean you can see both intrinsically fainter things, and things that are further away. The fact that we can see things that are further away is more exciting: you can think of this as pushing the horizon further away as you make a deeper image.