Geeks guide to the best South African science stories of 2017

We should be very proud of our South African scientists who made major breakthroughs in the science and technology industry.

Here is a list of five scientific new findings and technologies made in 2017 by our homegrown talent:

1. How life on earth began

In a laboratory at Wits University scientists believe they have replicated how life began before a time when there were tissues, cells or even DNA.

And it was no earth-moving big bang, just a couple of molecules hooking up.