Sci-Tech

Intel says performance impact of security updates not significant

05 January 2018 - 10:07 By Reuters
Image: Thomas Samson / AFP

Intel Corp said fixes for security issues in its microchips would not slow down computers, rebuffing concerns that the flaws found in microprocessors would significantly reduce performance.

The performance impact of the recent security updates should not be significant and will be mitigated over time, Intel said late on Thursday.

Intel shares fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors were worried about the potential financial liability and reputational damage from the recently disclosed security flaws.

The largest chipmaker confirmed on Wednesday that the flaws reported by researchers in the company's widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other devices.

Intel said on Thursday Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Google and Microsoft Corp reported little to no performance impact from the security updates.

READ MORE

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

Apple Inc will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads and Macs within days, it said on Thursday, after major chipmakers ...
News
3 hours ago

Computer chip 'flaw' sparks security debate amid scramble for fix

A newly discovered vulnerability in computer chips raised concerns Wednesday that hackers could access sensitive data on most modern systems, as ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Progressed learners do well in 2017 matric, says Lesufi South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Investigators battle to confirm death toll of train accident South Africa
  4. A guide to understanding the real matric results South Africa
  5. Gauteng township schools make great strides in matric, says Lesufi South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X