If your new year resolution to “exercise and get fit” has already fallen by the wayside‚ a team of US cardiologists can help.

They have come up with an exercise “prescription” which reverses damage to ageing hearts.

“Based on a series of studies performed by our team over the past five years‚ this ‘dose’ of exercise has become my prescription for life‚” said Benjamin Levine‚ director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at the University of Texas.

“People should be able to do this as part of their personal hygiene — just like brushing your teeth and taking a shower.”

The regimen involves exercising four to five times a week‚ generally in 30-minute sessions‚ plus time to warm up and cool down: