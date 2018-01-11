Sci-Tech

Drone footage shows Theewaterskloof dam is 16.8% full

11 January 2018 - 16:50 By Timeslive

New drone footage shows Theewaterskloof dam, Cape Town largest reservoir, at 16.8% full.

The city of Cape Town is currently experiencing a severe water shortage and may reach a “day zero”.

Level-six water restrictions came into effect on January 1 2018. It is possible that the current restriction of 87 litres per person per day will be replaced with a 50-litre limit. Here’s how to u...

