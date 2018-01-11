Sci-Tech

When humans wage war, animals suffer too: study

11 January 2018 - 11:08 By afp.com
A waterbuck in Gorongosa National Park. More than 90 percent of large herbivores — including elephants, zebras, wildebeests, buffaloes, warthogs, hippos and various antelope — died in the 1964-74 struggle for liberation from Portuguese rule, and subsequent civil war.
A waterbuck in Gorongosa National Park. More than 90 percent of large herbivores — including elephants, zebras, wildebeests, buffaloes, warthogs, hippos and various antelope — died in the 1964-74 struggle for liberation from Portuguese rule, and subsequent civil war.
Image: 123rf/ Nicolas De Corte

When humans wage war, they harm more than just one another. Wild animals suffer too, and some have verged on annihilation in Africa's many anti-colonial and civil conflicts, researchers said Wednesday.

More than 70 percent of the continent's protected natural areas has been touched by war between 1946 and 2010, triggering a "downward spiral" for many populations of big plant-eating mammals, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

In Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park, for example, more than 90 percent of large herbivores - including elephants, zebras, wildebeests, buffaloes, warthogs, hippos and various antelope - died in the 1964-74 struggle for liberation from Portuguese rule, and subsequent civil war.

On top of animals killed by bullets or bombs, war boosts poaching amid failing law enforcement - both for food as poverty increases, as well as for ivory, hides and other products to be sold for more weapons.

Wartime also commonly sees the collapse of government and support institutions, including those charged with running a country's protected natural areas.

But there is cause for optimism, said Princeton University research duo Robert Pringle and Joshua Daskin.

"While wildlife populations declined in conflict areas, they rarely collapsed to the point where recovery is impossible," they said.

Even in Gorongosa, wildlife levels have recovered to about 80 percent of pre-war levels thanks to a concerted re-population effort with the buy-in of local communities, many of which had to be convinced to abandon illegal bushmeat.

"Gorongosa is as close as you can come to wiping out a whole fauna without extinguishing it, and even there we're seeing that we can rehabilitate wildlife populations and regrow a functional ecosystem," said Pringle.

'Win-win'

"That suggests that the other high-conflict sites in our study can, at least in principle, also be rehabilitated."

The pair said they were the first to show that war had a net negative impact on animal populations, though they did not calculate the actual numbers lost.

Some earlier studies had pointed to a potential positive effect of war on nature as people avoid combat zones, and mining and other extractive industries decline.

The new study collated data from 253 large herbivore populations, representing 36 species, in 126 protected areas in 19 African countries.

The data suggests that sustaining conservation efforts in times of war, and rapid action following ceasefires, can help save at-risk animal populations, the team said.

While the recovery of human communities must be the priority, "the two can often go hand-in-hand," Daskin told AFP.

"Again, Gorongosa is an instructive example. Several hundred Mozambicans are now employed by the park in sectors including tourism, construction, road maintenance, auto repair, finance, human resources, scientific research, and wildlife management," he said by email.

"Additionally, thousands of people receive the agricultural, educational, medical, and legal assistance that is crucial both to human development and to facilitate a reduction in people's reliance on wildlife as food. This is a potential win-win, for people and nature, in post-conflict zones."

READ MORE

Wildlife DNA forensic scientists are foiling poachers

When suspected poacher Joseph “Big Joe” Nyalunga was stopped by police somewhere between Nelspruit and Gauteng‚ it appeared they were too late.
News
2 days ago

The hi-tech fight back against rhino poachers

Park rangers in Africa’s most famous rhino reserve are going hi-tech to push back against the relentless assault by horn poachers‚ thanks to a ...
News
9 days ago

Second man arrested in white lion poaching case

A suspect is expected in court in Limpopo in the first week of 2018 following his arrest for allegedly killing a white lion.
News
10 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Sewage stench the new normal in suburbia South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Cops crack down on Durban drug ring South Africa
  4. Overvaal school wins first round in legal tussle with Gauteng department of ... South Africa
  5. Three arrested for stealing TV‚ shooting Florida man in the head South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X