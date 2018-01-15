Print your own 3D dinosaur skull at home

You can now print a 3D skull of a 200 million-year-old dinosaur that once roamed the South African plains at home.

A PhD student from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) made this possible by researching and performing a CT (Computed Tomography) scan on the dinosaur Massospondylus.

Kimi Chapelle is a student at Wits’s Evolutionary Studies Institute who used the university’s MicroFocus CT facility to peer inside the skull of Massospondylus. The MicroFocus CT facility offers higher resolution imagery than standard CT scanners.

“That’s the good thing with CT scanning‚ you don’t necessarily need to prepare them as much‚ because you can CT scan the rock and you can reconstruct the bones without having to take out the fossil out of it.”

The full size of the skull is about 25cm by 15cm.