Sci-Tech

South Africa’s best mobile network named

15 January 2018 - 11:25 By Timeslive
The Q4 2017 Mobile Network Quality Report by MyBroadband placed MTN as the best mobile network in South Africa. File photo.
The Q4 2017 Mobile Network Quality Report by MyBroadband placed MTN as the best mobile network in South Africa. File photo.
Image: iStock

MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa‚ with Cell C ranked last of the big operators‚ according to research.

The Q4 2017 Mobile Network Quality Report by MyBroadband‚ released on Monday‚ placed Vodacom in second place‚ followed by Telkom and Cell C.

The report is based on 113‚117 speed tests which were performed by 8‚250 MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 October 2017 and 31 December 2017.

The report shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 19.29Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Couple didn’t vanish – their cellphone reception did

The search for a couple reported missing while on holiday in the Eastern Cape has been called off after police established they were safe.
News
7 days ago

MTN had the highest average download speed at 22.20Mbps‚ followed by Vodacom on 21.63Mbps and Telkom on 15.35Mbps.

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa‚ the download speed‚ upload speed‚ and latency of each network was used.

A “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network‚ where the score out of 10 shows how the network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.98‚ followed by Vodacom on 9.38‚ Telkom on 6.72‚ and Cell C on 6.41.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Warning: Four weather extremes to lash KZN South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Registrations going smoothly at Capricorn TVET College South Africa
  4. Huge payout for game ranger tortured by police South Africa
  5. South Africa’s best mobile network named Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
Trump: "I am not a racist"
X