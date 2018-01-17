African penguins‚ which are expected to be extinct by 2026 unless their decline is halted‚ can be helped by small no-fishing zones around their colonies‚ say scientists.

Working with the South African government‚ researchers from the universities of Cape Town and Exeter‚ in the UK‚ tested bans on catching “forage fish” such as sardines and anchovies — key prey for the penguins — from 20km around four breeding islands off the Cape.

The body condition and survival of chicks improved when the no-fishing zones were in place. More research is needed‚ but the scientists said the fishing closures should continue.

“The amount of forage fish caught worldwide is increasing and — although the effects are disputed — the impact on marine ecosystems could be severe‚” said Richard Sherley‚ of the Environment and Sustainability Institute at the University of Exeter.

“Forage fish are a key link in the food chain as they eat plankton and are preyed on by numerous species including tuna‚ dolphins‚ whales and penguins.