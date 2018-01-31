WATCH LIVE | Rare lunar eclipse offers glimpse of 'super blue blood moon'

Stargazers in North America, Hawaii, the Middle East, Russia, India, and Australia had the chance to witness a rare “super blue blood Moon” Wednesday, when Earth’s shadow bathes our satellite in a coppery hue.

NASA has provided a live feed of the eclipse.

The celestial show is the result of the Sun, Earth, and Moon lining up perfectly for a lunar eclipse just as the Moon is near its closest orbit point to Earth, making it appear “super” large.

It is the second full Moon within the same month, a phenomenon called a “blue” Moon which has nothing to due with its color.

The “blood” in the name comes from the reddish brown color the Moon takes on when Earth enters between it and the Sun, cutting off the light rays that usually brighten the lunar surface. Depending on cloud cover, the spectacle will first be visible in the pre-dawn skies of the western United States, when the setting Moon enters the path of eclipse, astronomers say.

“Weather permitting, the (American) West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii will have a spectacular view of totality from start to finish,” said NASA Moon expert Gordon Johnston, advising amateur astronomers to “set your alarm early and go out and take a look.”

Totality is when the Moon is completely shadow-covered.