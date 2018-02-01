WATCH | Stargazers treated to rare 'super blue blood moon'

Stargazers across large swaths of the globe — from the streets of Los Angeles to the slopes of a smoldering Philippine volcano — had the chance to witness a rare “super blue blood Moon” Wednesday, when Earth’s shadow bathed our satellite in a coppery hue.

The celestial show was the result of the Sun, Earth, and Moon lining up perfectly for a lunar eclipse just as the Moon is near its closest orbit point to Earth, making it appear “super” large.

It is the second full Moon within the same month, a phenomenon called a “blue” Moon which has nothing to do with its color.