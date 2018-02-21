Did the earth move for you last night?
21 February 2018 - 09:00
A tremor was felt by residents in southern Johannesburg last night.
"Communication has been established with the Council for Geo Science to confirm‚ measure the scale‚ categorize and further investigate the possible causes of the tremor witnessed‚" the City of Johannesburg's public safety division said.
No casualties or structural damages have been reported or linked to the occurrence.
The most recent seismic event in Gauteng reported by the council was in the West Rand gold mining area on Tuesday‚ January 23. It stated initial data showed "the event had a primary magnitude of M=2.8".
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE