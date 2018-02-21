Sci-Tech

Did the earth move for you last night?

21 February 2018 - 09:00 By Timeslive
The Johannesburg skyline with Ponte City.
The Johannesburg skyline with Ponte City.
Image: ALON SKUY

A tremor was felt by residents in southern Johannesburg last night.

"Communication has been established with the Council for Geo Science to confirm‚ measure the scale‚ categorize and further investigate the possible causes of the tremor witnessed‚" the City of Johannesburg's public safety division said.

No casualties or structural damages have been reported or linked to the occurrence.

The most recent seismic event in Gauteng reported by the council was in the West Rand gold mining area on Tuesday‚ January 23. It stated initial data showed "the event had a primary magnitude of M=2.8".

Most read

  1. Cash-strapped Jason Rohde fires three of his four lawyers South Africa
  2. Watchdog dismisses complaint about AWB‚ old SA flag on SABC South Africa
  3. 'We now live in fear': man shocked after friend killed in Ngcobo attack South Africa
  4. 'They must regret the day' Mbalula on Ngcobo police attack South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X