Eastern Cape cops have landed a hammer blow to an abalone smuggling syndicate with the seizure of 1.6 tons of abalone worth R2.6-million at Durban’s harbour on Wednesday.

According to a statement‚ the swoop by the Hawks Eastern Cape Serious Organised Crime unit followed a similar bust at the Port Elizabeth harbour in the Eastern Cape last month.

“During last month's confiscation 8.6 tons of abalone were seized. The abalone which was seized last month was valued at R18-million. No one has been detained‚ however arrests are imminent‚” stated provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni.