Sci-Tech

Five awesome gadgets at the Mobile World Congress

26 February 2018 - 14:11 By afp.com
General view taken at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, on February 26, 2018 in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress is held in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1.
General view taken at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, on February 26, 2018 in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress is held in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1.
Image: Josep LAGO / AFP

From headsets that help you lose weight without dieting to a smart meat thermometer, here are five eye-catching devices on display at the Mobile World Congress, wireless industry's biggest conference which got underway Monday in Barcelona:

Smart bike lock

Tired of bending down to lock your bike? A team of South Korean engineers have developed a small circular device that is installed on the hub of the front wheel and is connected to the owner's smartphone via Bluetooth.

When the bike owner stops riding and walks away, the device - dubbed Bisecu - automatically locks itself. When the rider returns, it detects that too and it will unlock.

Any thief who tries to ride off with the bike would find the front wheel frozen in position - and a 100 decibel alarm would also be triggered and the owner notified on their phone that the bike is being tampered with.

Weight loss headset

British startup Neurovalens presented a headset that generates a low-level electrical pulse which sends a signal to the brain to burn fat and lose weight.

The company's head Jason McKeown said 80 percent of those who have used the Modius headset have lost weight. It comes with an app that allows you to track your progress.

Wireless meat thermometer

Knowing how long to cook meat can be tricky, and you often need to check the oven multiple times to make sure you don't overcook it.

The Meater, a wireless meat thermometer about the width of a standard pen, lets you monitor how your meat is doing from an app on your phone.

It works like any other meat thermometer, except it communicates with your phone via Bluetooth or wi-fi.

"The app has been designed to monitor the internal temperature of the oven or barbecue and the internal temperature of the meat," said Matt Blyden, Meater's marketing manager.

"You chose on the app how you would like the meat cooked, whether it is rare, medium or well done, and the app tracks the temperature. When it nearly gets to that point it beeps on your phone."

See through walls

Can I really pierce this wall or is there a pipe behind it? Israeli 3D imaging company Vayyar has developed a sensor that uses radio waves to "see" through materials.

Stick the sensor on your mobile and when you place your handset on the wall, what is behind it appears on the screen.

"It is almost like a new kind of camera that opens up capabilities that were not there before," said Vayyar director of marketing Malcolm Berman.

Smart glasses

US firm Vuzix presented its latest augmented reality glasses which connect to your smartphone, allowing text messages to appear before your eyes as you walk through the streets.

The glasses can also give you directions via GPS on the screen and if you want to take a picture you don't need to take out your phone.

Just tap the side to open the photo app, look at what you want to photograph and the glasses take the snapshot.

READ MORE

Comic Con is coming to SA

Closet geeks and superhero fanatics can dust off their capes because Comic Con Africa is coming to South Africa.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker's chip technology - sources

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) paid about $90 million to acquire the maker of Blink home security cameras late last year, in a secret bet on the startup’s ...
News
14 days ago

'Black Panther': Africa gives superheros their coolest tech yet

February 16 will bring us a Hollywood depiction of Africa that's not all poverty and disease when Black Panther is released.
Lifestyle
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Water usage to be halved at UCT South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch Woordfees goes dry to save water South Africa
  3. Anger mounts over damage to iconic Mzoli’s restaurant during protest South Africa
  4. South African paddler to be part of book printed in space Sci-Tech
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X