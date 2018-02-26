Five awesome gadgets at the Mobile World Congress

Tired of bending down to lock your bike? A team of South Korean engineers have developed a small circular device that is installed on the hub of the front wheel and is connected to the owner's smartphone via Bluetooth.

When the bike owner stops riding and walks away, the device - dubbed Bisecu - automatically locks itself. When the rider returns, it detects that too and it will unlock.

Any thief who tries to ride off with the bike would find the front wheel frozen in position - and a 100 decibel alarm would also be triggered and the owner notified on their phone that the bike is being tampered with.