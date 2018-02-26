Sony pins hopes on 4K video to revive smartphone sales

Japan's Sony Corporation is turning its focus to 4K high-definition video recording in its new Xperia XZ2 smartphone to differentiate itself from rivals that have caught up in camera technology.

Unwrapped at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress on Monday, the XZ2 features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back and a longer 18:9 ratio display which reduces the size of the bezels on the front of the handset.

It will record video in 4K HDR - a quality previously only available in the top-of-the-range camcorders, senior Sony Mobile product manager Adam Marsh said.

"We have a smartphone about to come to the market that is actually giving you a better movie recording than a very high-end camcorder from Sony," he said.

The device includes super slow-motion in 1080p high definition resolution, he said. Sony introduced super slo-mo in its XZ Premium last year ago, a first that was copied by market leader Samsung in its Galaxy 9 unveiled on Sunday.