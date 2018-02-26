Sci-Tech

Sony pins hopes on 4K video to revive smartphone sales

26 February 2018 - 10:23 By Reuters

Video posted to YouTube by Sony Xperia.

Japan's Sony Corporation is turning its focus to 4K high-definition video recording in its new Xperia XZ2 smartphone to differentiate itself from rivals that have caught up in camera technology.

Unwrapped at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress on Monday, the XZ2 features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back and a longer 18:9 ratio display which reduces the size of the bezels on the front of the handset.

It will record video in 4K HDR - a quality previously only available in the top-of-the-range camcorders, senior Sony Mobile product manager Adam Marsh said.

"We have a smartphone about to come to the market that is actually giving you a better movie recording than a very high-end camcorder from Sony," he said.

The device includes super slow-motion in 1080p high definition resolution, he said. Sony introduced super slo-mo in its XZ Premium last year ago, a first that was copied by market leader Samsung in its Galaxy 9 unveiled on Sunday.

Taking on Apple and Samsung requires eye-watering investment that rivals such as Sony, HTC, LG and others are always going to struggle with.

Sony's device can also upscale SDR video to near HDR quality video, using technology developed with engineers working on the company's Bravia televisions, he said.

While Sony has won plaudits for technical innovations, its sales have declined and it is adrift of the top-10 vendors. It sold 4 million units in the quarter to end-December, down from 5.1 million a year ago, according to results published earlier this month.

Analyst Ben Wood at CCS Insight said Sony, at last, had a competitive design to match the market leading specifications it had on previous flagship models.

"It will be ruing a missed opportunity in 2017 given it beat rivals such as Samsung by a full year when it comes to features such as super-slow-mo video capture," he said.

"In the end, Sony was held back by a design with an uncompetitively large bezel which was out of step with rival products."

However, he said Sony faced the same up-hill challenge as most smartphone makers in standing out in the market.

"Taking on Apple and Samsung requires eye-watering investment that rivals such as Sony, HTC, LG and others are always going to struggle with," he said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)

People are keeping smartphones for longer‚ affecting sales worldwide

Only Huawei and Xiaomi are showing growth as‚ worldwide‚ sales of smartphones recorded its first-ever slippage‚ research shows.
News
3 days ago

Thank you for not using your smartphone

Campaigns are afoot to free us from the tyranny of Big Tech
Business
29 days ago

Website? Century-old French newspaper seeks new Linotype instead

Jenny Braconnier sits at a hulking grey machine, amid the fumes of molten lead, swiftly typing out the news from northeast France on a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Durban 'hijack' victim executed South Africa
  2. Home owners fume over Joburg property valuations South Africa
  3. Michelle Obama memoir 'Becoming' coming in November Books
  4. Higher power to intervene in DUT impasse South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X