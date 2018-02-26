South African paddler to be part of book printed in space

South African-born paddle-boarder Chris Bertish loves to break boundaries - and he loves being the first.

He was the first person to do a trans-Atlantic stand-up paddle‚ and now he will be the only South African included in the first 3D book to be printed in space.

“There was a big announcement of the global visionaries thatdhas been selected to be part of the project. I received a letter that I have been selected to be included in the Einstein project. This is the first ever 3D book that will be printed in space‚” said Bertish.

“Being a visionary is not only about developing new innovation for science‚ it is also about people who have the vision to believe in what is possible. Nelson Mandela was an incredible visionary. He is a huge inspiration for me‚ I look up to him like many people do. Being a visionary is about having a mindset and attitude to be able to find solutions where other people see problems and to see potential and opportunity where other people might see it as impossible. Having that mindset and attitude is where innovation comes from.”