Dormant desert life hints at possibilities on Mars

Then, unexpectedly, it rained.

Scientists detected an explosion of biological activity in the soil, and quickly began using sterile spoons to scoop up samples.

Genomic analyses helped identify the several apparently indigenous species of microbial life -- mostly bacteria -- that had somehow adapted to live in the harsh environment by lying dormant for years, then re-animating and reproducing once it rained.

Water, source of life

"In the past, researchers have found dying organisms near the surface and remnants of DNA, but this is really the first time that anyone has been able to identify a persistent form of life living in the soil of the Atacama Desert," Schulze-Makuch said.

"We believe these microbial communities can lay dormant for hundreds or even thousands of years in conditions very similar to what you would find on a planet like Mars and then come back to life when it rains."

Scientists returned to the Atacama in 2016 and 2017 for follow-up visits, and discovered that the same microbial communities in the soil were gradually reverting to their dormant state.

But they did not completely die off. Single-celled organisms, found mainly in the deeper layers of the desert, "have formed active communities for millions of years and have evolved to cope with the harsh conditions," said the PNAS report.